YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima Transit's Spring/Summer 2023 Bus Book is out now and seasonal bus routes and services will start on April 3.
According to a press release from the City of Yakima the Bus Book includes routes and maps for Yakima, Union Gap, Selah and the Ellensburg-Yakima Commuter, as well as information on the free shuttle service for the 4th of July celebration at State Fair Park.
Yakima Transit's Spring/Summer 2023 Bus Book is available online or in print at Yakima City Hall and the Yakima Transit Center.
