Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries Spring Book Sale

KENNEWICK, Wash.- A spring book sale for Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries will take place from April 20 through April 30. 

All proceeds from the sale will go to the benefit Mid-Columbia Libraries.

FOL members will have access to a pre-sale on April 20. The sale will only be hosted from the Kennewick branch at 1620 South Union Street.

The sale will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday. 

Customers are encouraged to bring their own bag or box to carry their purchases and FOL accepts debit and credit card payments.