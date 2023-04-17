KENNEWICK, Wash.- A spring book sale for Friends of Mid-Columbia Libraries will take place from April 20 through April 30.
All proceeds from the sale will go to the benefit Mid-Columbia Libraries.
FOL members will have access to a pre-sale on April 20. The sale will only be hosted from the Kennewick branch at 1620 South Union Street.
The sale will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.
Customers are encouraged to bring their own bag or box to carry their purchases and FOL accepts debit and credit card payments.
