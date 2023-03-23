YAKIMA, Wash.-
As residents begin their annual spring cleaning routine, both inside and outside their homes, the Yakima Fire Department is reminding everyone to do so safely and providing some fire safety tips.
Inside the home:
- Check your smoke alarms (the beginning of daylight saving time is a good reminder to do this) and change the batteries if necessary.
- Never use appliances or tools with frayed or broken electrical cords.
Outside the home:
- Remove leaves and debris from around the foundation of your home and away from decks, porches and stairwells.
- Check your grill before firing it up for the first time every spring. Remove any leaves, debris or other obstructions.
