RICHLAND, Wash.- The Friends of the Richland Public Library Spring Book Sale is April 28 and 29 at the Richland Library at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland.
The annual sale is an opportunity for the community to purchase used books, magazines, movies, CD's and audiobooks to support the library. Funds raised through the sale help fund library programs and help pay for technology STEAM programming and the library's summer reading program according to a City of Richland press release.
The book sale is open one day early for Friends of the Richland Public Library on Thursday, April 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend the sale starting Friday, April 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
