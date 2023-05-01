UNION GAP, Wash. A spring into work job fest will be held in Union Gap on Wednesday May 3 from 1 to 4 pm.
The free job fair for those 18 and older will be held at Worksource in Union Gap at 1205 Ahtanum Ridge Drive. Applicants are asked to dress in a professional way and bring their resumes, according to South Central Workforce.
“There are plenty of opportunities for people who want to work,” said Amy Martinez, CEO of South Central Workforce.
According to South Central Workforce, more than 30 companies will attend the event to include healthcare, manufacturing, and agriculture as well as food processing, social services and the Mexican Consulate.
The event will feature live music and food will be available for purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.