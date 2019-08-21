MOXEE, WA - Highway 24 is closed in both directions after a semi vs. truck collision near Rivard Road.

Fuel and apples were spilled across the roadway and a small fire was started because of the accident, people living nearby confirmed. Traffic is being diverted at Moxee Avenue.

The driver of the semi was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital. There is no word yet on the truck driver's injuries.

It is unknown at this time what led to the collision, and the incident is under investigation by Washington State Patrol.