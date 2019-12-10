WASHINGTON - Because of the upcoming forecast, the SR-20 North Cascades Highway will be closed for the season at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11.
The decision was made by Mazama the Avalanche Rescue Goat and her team after an assessment, the Washington State Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.
This is the latest closing for SR-20 since 2008. WSDOT closes the highway every winter when the avalanche chutes fill up and the forecast creates avalanche hazards.
The upcoming forecast calls for two or more feet of snow in the next several days.
The highway typically reopens in April or May.