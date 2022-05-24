SR 125 in College Place blocked after two people die in a crash

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. -
Washington State Patrol is on scene of a deadly crash in College place on State Route 125 currently blocking traffic in the northbound lanes.
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson says in a tweet the crash was caused by someone driving the wrong way in a stolen work truck just before 11 a.m.
Traffic alert in College Place: WSP is at the scene of a blocking, double fatality collision on SR 125 near MP 3. N/B lanes are blocked. The causing driver was driving wrong way in a stolen work truck prior to the crash.@WSDOT_East pic.twitter.com/Smi6ZQm2Hr— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) May 24, 2022
Trooper Thorson says the suspect stole the U.S. Linen work truck and turned the wrong way on SR 125 in College Place where the truck hit another car head on.
Trooper Thorson says the driver of the car died at the scene and the driver of the stolen truck died at a local hospital.
Details about the stolen truck are unknown at this time.
Trooper Thorson tells us the northbound lanes will be reopened approximately 3 p.m. The southbound lanes are currently open.
Trooper Thorson says the truck and car are the only vehicles involved in the crash and there were no passengers involved.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.