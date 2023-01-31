KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers about the closure of the eastbound on-ramp from Columbia Park Trail to westbound SR 240 starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 through 1 a.m. February 2.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation the closure is necessary for maintenance crews to make repairs to SR 240 near milepost 37.
The work will be done at night to minimize the impact on traffic in the area. Drivers that are in the area during the hours of 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. should plan for extra travel time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.