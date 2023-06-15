MABTON, Wash.- A project to repair two aging bridges on SR 241 near Mabton is scheduled to begin Wednesday, June 21 and will cause a partial closure lasting two years and a detour through Mabton.
Contractors will replace the bridge over the slough south of the Yakima River and will restore the structural integrity of the bridge over the river according to a Washington Department of Transportation press release announcing the project.
Detour through Mabton starts June 21:
Starting June 21 a half-mile section of SR 241 will be closed between West Charvet Rd and Lenseign Rd adding about 15 minutes to travel times according to the DOT.
The detour will route drivers to Grandview Pavement, Hornby, Chase, South Euclid and East Euclid Rds.
