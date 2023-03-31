YAKIMA, Wash.- SR 821 between Yakima and Ellensburg will be closed on Saturday, April 1 for the annual Yakima River Canyon Marathon.
According to a Washington Department of Transportation travel advisory SR 821 will be closed between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the marathon. The closure stretches from milepost 1 near Yakima to milepost 25 near Ellensburg.
The DOT is advising drivers to use I82 instead of SR 821 during race hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.