Hundreds participate in 11th annual Yakima River Canyon Marathon

YAKIMA, Wash.- SR 821 between Yakima and Ellensburg will be closed on Saturday, April 1 for the annual Yakima River Canyon Marathon.

According to a Washington Department of Transportation travel advisory SR 821 will be closed between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the marathon. The closure stretches from milepost 1 near Yakima to milepost 25 near Ellensburg.

The DOT is advising drivers to use I82 instead of SR 821 during race hours.