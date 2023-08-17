construction road work

CLE ELUM, Wash.- Weekend travelers should expect traffic delays on SR 970 near Cle Elum from August 18-20.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be working to prevent erosion on a stretch of SR 970 by the Teanaway River and traffic will be reduced to a single-lane.

Traffic will alternate through a quarter-mile section between mileposts 5 and 6 until the project is completed in the fall.

The alternating traffic is in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week and travelers are experiencing delays of up to an hour during the week and up to 3-hours during peak travel times over the weekends according to the DOT.

Travelers are advised to build extra travel time into their trips or find alternate routes if possible.