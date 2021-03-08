PASCO, WA-
The St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank in Pasco is a valuable tool for people in the Tri-Cities who need food.
Kathy Henn, President of the food bank, says their first and most important focus is feeding people--but they also offer help for other things people may need. Last month they helped supply clothing to 363 families.
In addition to clothing, they provide people with shoes, hygiene products, and household items as well. In some cases, they even help pay for things like unpaid electric bills or bus passes.
Henn says they never turn people away, even if you come from outside of Pasco.
"In February we served 3,433 families. We served them 398,910 lbs of food-- that is 12,923 individuals," said Henn.
They can supply food to people who need it by receiving donations from Second Harvest, Northwest Harvest, Blue Mountain Action Committee, and local grocery stores.
They are located at 215 S 6th Avenue in Pasco and are open Wednesdays from 11 am until 4 pm for food pick-up. In the same building, you can pick out free clothes from 11 am until 3:30 pm.
If you want to volunteer or if you have questions, call the food bank at 509-544-9315.