Stabbing last Friday at Union Gap Corn Maze

UNION GAP, WA - On 10/09/2020 at about 8:52 P.M. The Union Gap Police Department was called to investigate an assault that occurred at the Union Gap Corn Maze at 3213 Tacoma St, Spring Creek Homestead.
Two adult male (18 and 20 years of age) victims received non-life threatening stab wounds from an unknown assailant. Both victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle. The department does not believe the assault was random and believed to be gang related. At this time the victims are not cooperating with the police investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Detective Division with The Union Gap Police Department at (509)248-0430. Thank you.