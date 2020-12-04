Staff and Inmates at Walla Walla County Corrections Facility Test Positive for COVID-19

WALLA WALLA, WA – Twenty-six inmates and eight staff have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.
All 34 are considered recovered and zero are active. The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) has administered a total of 95 tests to staff and inmates and will continue to provide ongoing testing as needed. Sixty-eight inmate tests and 27 staff tests have been conducted. Of those, 42 inmate tests were negative, and zero are pending. Nineteen correctional staff tests were negative and zero are pending. There have been no inmate or staff deaths due to COVID-19. Seventy-five inmates are currently housed at the facility. The capacity for the facility is 102.
The Walla Walla County Corrections Department is working with case investigators at DCH to identify cases and contacts, as well as to follow CDC guidelines for quarantine and isolation of inmates at the jail. The County was assisted by the State of Washington during the outbreak.
The Corrections Department and DCH take the health and safety of our incarcerated population, our staff, and community very seriously. The Corrections Department and DCH are working to ensure that inmates who are released from the jail due to a court order, completed jail sentence or bail payment are able to quarantine or isolate if required by CDC guidelines.