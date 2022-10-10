YAKIMA, Wash.-
Medical staff, security, and first responders addressed an emergency situation around 10 a.m. at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on Monday, October, 10.
According to a press release, a patient smoked an unknown substance in their room.
Staff quickly checked all rooms to confirm that no patients were affected as first responders cleared and ventilated the area.
The issue was reportedly resolved shortly before noon and the hospital resumed normal operating procedures and once again opened to visitors.
