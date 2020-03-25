RICHLAND, WA - The Richland School District has confirmed that a staff member at Badger Mountain Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

They have not released information about who staff member is because of privacy concerns.

Here is the letter the district sent out to parents this week:

To our Badger Mountain Elementary community,

We have recently learned that a member of the school’s staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Only people who came in close contact—within six feet of the individuals for 10 minutes or more—have an increased risk. We are not allowed by law to share identifying information about the individual.

We are working in partnership with the health district to ensure the health and safety of our staff and students. We are providing them with names and contact information for all staff and students at the schools who may have an exposure risk. Their staff may contact some of you.

Additionally, district custodial staff will thoroughly clean any spaces at the school the staff member recently used.

Out of an abundance of caution, if you think you may have been exposed, follow these steps to monitor your health.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are:

· Fever

· Cough

· Shortness of breath

Continue to follow these steps and encourage others to do so to protect against COVID-19:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with sick people.

· Use a tissue or your elbow to cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough. Throw used tissues in the trash and wash your hands.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

· Stay home and away from others when you're sick.

For more information or guidance, we encourage you to contact your physician or go to the health district’s website at bfhd.wa.gov