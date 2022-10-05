Staffing shortages continue to impact local law enforcement

YAKIMA, Wash. - Washington has the lowest number of officers per capita in its history, since the data started being tracked in 1980. This is according the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.
This staffing shortage continues to impact the jobs of our local law enforcement agencies like Washington State Patrol, the Yakima Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
Trooper Chris Thorson from WSP said a lack of troopers has made them prioritize some things over others.
"We're doing the best we can" he said. "Obviously, we're going to prioritize 911 calls, fatality and serious injury collisions and DUI Drivers, reckless drivers, once we get that out of the way, then we have time for proactive time."
Captain Jay Seely from YPD's Patrol Division said they've had to shift resources and staffing. The agency would like to fill its 15 open positions to be more proactive too.
"One-hundred percent we'd like to put more staffing in our Domestic Violence Unit," he said. "That is a very pervasive problem in this community and we've devoted an entire team to it but they're drowning, they're drowning in cases."
According to Captain Seely, these shortages were predicted and likely started because several COPS Grant officers retired at the same time. The COPS Grant was created by Title I of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act 1994. It originally set aside $8.8 billion over six years to hire new officers or rehire retired officers and support training.
Captain Seely said the shortage only got worse after legislative changes officers didn't agree with. Then came the vaccine mandate.
According to a press release from Washington State Patrol, the mandate cost them 127 employees in total and 74 commissioned troopers.
Law enforcement agencies have tried to get the word out on social media about hiring, attend community events and job fairs. However, hiring has been a nightmare.
"We're competing nationwide for the same officers, the same pool, we're fishing out of the same pond for the same people," Captain Seely said.
The agencies in Yakima County are not able to offer incentives at this time for hiring, making competing for the same candidates even more difficult.
YCSO is able to offer incentives for 911 dispatch officer positions.
Law enforcement agencies are also facing other hurdles.
"Well one thing is some people just don't want to be police officers, it's a dangerous profession," Captain Seely said.
YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said, in a statement, there are several reasons for that.
"It could be the current generation does not want to perform those duties. It could be the current political climate. It could be that the profession is looked down upon now. It could be that police officers don’t feel supported in areas of the country and people don’t want to enter into the profession until something changes. It could be the increasingly tighter laws that favor criminals and restrain officers from arresting criminals."
Trooper Thorson said it may also be because of a distrust of police officers.
"If you have that thought of distrust or maybe your friends or family have distrust, I would encourage you to apply," Trooper Thorson said. "If you do have distrust because you think you are under represented in a certain community then be the changing factor."
These agencies are also hiring in other areas like dispatch.
For the people that do apply to be officers, getting into the academy can take months. Training takes another 17 to 19 weeks.
Captain Seely said one thing that could help the staffing problem is the recent shift to regional training centers, like the center opening in Pasco.
"That gives us the opportunity to hire more people and get them right away to the academy," he said. "Remember once they get to the academy, it takes a year before they can become capable of going out on their own and working the job."
If you are interested in becoming a police officer, WSP, YPD and YSCO are all hiring for a range of different positions.
