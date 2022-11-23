YAKIMA, Wash.-
Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider.
The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23.
Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood burning stove, fireplace, or pellet stove is prohibited, unless they are the only means of heat for a home.
According to the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency, the burn ban is due to forecasted weather conditions that will contribute to a build-up of air pollutants.
Under a Stage 2 burn ban:
The use of any wood burning stove, fireplace, or solid fuel burning device is prohibited.
All outdoor burning is prohibited throughout Yakima County.
The burn ban may be downgraded or upgraded depending on weather conditions.
