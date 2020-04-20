YAKIMA, WA - Extensive COVID-19 stay-at-home orders have resulted in many commercial buildings (offices, hotels, medical facilities, etc.) with reduced or no water use.
Stagnant water in these buildings can cause conditions that increase the risk for growth and spread of Legionella (Legionnaire’s disease), lead to low or undetectable levels of the disinfectant chlorine, and create unsafe levels of lead and copper.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its building water system guidance. It is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html