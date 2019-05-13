PASCO, WA - The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive was a great success again this year!

The annual letter carriers’ food drive brought in 31,908 pounds of nonperishable food - which is 2,752 more pounds than last year - that will be distributed to people in need through Second Harvest's partner food pantries right here in Benton and Franklin counties. The food will provide 26,590 meals for local families in need!

For those who missed the opportunity to donate, local carriers will collect nonperishable food donations in a plastic or fabric bag along their routes during the week of May 13-17. Shelf-stable food can also be dropped off at any local post office.