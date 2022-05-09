Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be held this this Saturday in Pasco

PASCO, WA - Second Harvest and the National Association of Letter Carriers are hosting their annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
The event will be hosted Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Pasco Post Office.
Food donations will feed thousands of people who struggle to put food on their tables.
According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap, one in eight people in Central and Eastern Washington is hungry or at risk of hunger, that includes one out of six children.
Letter carriers will collect nonperishable food donations along local postal routes. All food donated will help stock the shelves of Second Harvest’s food bank network, including the Tri-Cities and surrounding communities.
The week of May 9, letter carriers will provide a plastic grocery bag in your mailbox.
On Saturday, May 14, leave your nonperishable food donations out by 8 a.m. in the provided bag or any other sturdy bag.
Nonperishable donations can also be left at any Tri-Cities Post Office.
People can also put bags next to their mailbox before their mail delivery so letter carriers can pick up your donations.
Non-perishable items can include: canned tuna, chicken, and stews, whole grain pasta and cereals, and canned fruits and vegetables are encouraged.
Donations can be made online HERE
The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
