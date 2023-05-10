TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Second Harvest is partnering with the United States Postal Service (USPS) for the National Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13.
This year's event is more of a fund drive than a food drive according to a press release from Second Harvest. By accepting funds more than canned or boxed foods Second Harvest will be better able to find and buy food in bulk for more people, with the added benefit of not requiring postal workers to carry bags of food on their routes.
How to help Stamp Out Hunger on May 13:
- Tri-Cities residents should have received an envelope in May to leave a tax-deductible donation to Second Harvest in on May 13. No postage is required on the envelopes.
- Donate online at 2-harvest.org/stampouthunger or by scanning the QR code inside the second harvest envelope.
- Please donate food directly to your local food pantry. Pantry locations can be found through second harvest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.