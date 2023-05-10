stamp out hunger

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Second Harvest is partnering with the United States Postal Service (USPS) for the National Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13.

This year's event is more of a fund drive than a food drive according to a press release from Second Harvest. By accepting funds more than canned or boxed foods Second Harvest will be better able to find and buy food in bulk for more people, with the added benefit of not requiring postal workers to carry bags of food on their routes.

How to help Stamp Out Hunger on May 13: