YAKIMA, Wash. — The annual Stand Down and Benefit Fair is returning to offer outreach and services to veterans in one place at the Yakima Valley SunDome, in one of the largest veterans' outreach events in the state. Stand Down is put on by the Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition and is scheduled for October 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this year.
Over 700 veterans are expected to attend, along with over 100 services onsite. The kinds of services include health care, mental health, chemical dependency, dental, employment opportunities, homelessness assistance, education, home loans, legal services, haircuts and more.
Lunch will be provided for attendees. Register online for free.
