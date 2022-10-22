Stand Down Veterans Benefits Fair returns to Yakima

A Tennessee native who died during World War II will be buried this week in Washington state. The Army says Tech. Sgt. Ross H. Thompson died Dec. 10, 1942, at age 50. He was reported captured with thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members when forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese. The Army says they were in the Bataan Death March and held captive at the Cabanatuan POW camp. Thompson, a native of Maryville, Tennessee, was buried with other deceased prisoners in the Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in a common grave and later buried with others as unknowns. He was accounted for last November.