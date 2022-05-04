OLYMPIA, Wash. —
The REAL ID Act goes into effect May 3, 2023 making standard driver’s licenses inefficient for domestic flights, border crossing and federal facility access. Travelers have one year to get the right kind of ID.
For domestic flights, acceptable verification includes an enhanced driver’s license, a passport or passport card, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card or Permanent Resident Card.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington State Department of Licensing offices were at limited capacity for a significant amount of time,” said the DOL director, Teresa Bernsten. “This was the case with licensing agencies across the country, leading to the federal government extending the deadline. DOL has reopened most offices and is ready to issue enhanced licenses and IDs to all state residents who qualify.”
The DOL recommends getting identification sooner rather than later. Getting an appointment can take a month and after approval, the ID can take a couple weeks to get to you.
“A year may sound like a long time, but we recommend that you don’t wait until the deadline gets closer or until just before a trip to make sure you have the right ID to travel,” Bernsten. “You don’t want to plan that perfect vacation without knowing that everybody is prepared."
This quiz can verify if you are ready to travel following new guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.