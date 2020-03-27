YAKIMA, WA - Standard Paint and Flooring today is donating 500 masks for the medial personal at Virginia Mason Memorial. Hospitals and medical workers across the country are issuing desperate please for donations of respirators, to protect the doctors and nurses who are exposed to the coronavirus as they fight to save lives.
The respirators – known as N95 masks – aren’t just found in hospitals. They don’t look like the surgical masks that are commonly associated with medical procedures. Standard Paint and Flooring usually sells these masks to construction businesses and contractors.
Craig Myers, one of the owners of Standard Paint and Flooring, comments, “When we were asked if we had any in stock we pulled everything we had. We encourage every business that has some to do the same.”