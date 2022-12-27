Standing water closes Keene Rd in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Standing water has closed down Keene Rd between Watkins Way and Bombing Range Rd, according to a Facebook post by the West Richland Police Department.
Use alternate routes. Crews are working to clear the standing water.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
