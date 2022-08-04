WAPATO, Wash. - An active standoff around the 300 block of Osborne Road is not related to a fire at the same location, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office PIO Casey Schilperoort.
No shots have been fired and no one is in danger from the standoff, according to Schilperoort. Tribal police were attempting to arrest two people after finding a stolen vehicle, but they are refusing to leave. YCSO came as backup after a standoff was evident.
The standoff began around 10:45 a.m. and is still reported as active. Law enforcement is trying to find ways to get the two people out.
Also on the 300 block of Osborne Road, a fire started around 1:30 p.m. A field and trees are reportedly on fire, last reported to be threatening an unknown number of structures.
Avoid the area if you can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.