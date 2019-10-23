UPDATE: 11:40 PM- The over seven hour standoff has ended with no one found inside the home.

Benton County Sheriff Deputies said the stolen car was impounded and returned back to the owner. The woman who stole the car was arrested and booked into Benton County Jail.

Police say two men reside in the home and are still wanted for arrest at this time.

Deputies say the road was closed from 1:30 p.m. to keep the community safe and is now open.

UPDATE: 10:15 PM- Benton County Officer Deputies say a warrant for a stolen Honda Civic from Pasco led them to the house on Sun Valley and 9th Ave. Police say a woman was arrested earlier this evening.

Police were notified that the woman lived with two wanted men for felony charges.

Then after 8 p.m. the two men barricaded themselves inside the home.

SWAT was called on scene to use extra force by breaking down windows and fences.

A local judge has approved a search warrant for their arrest in the home.

Police say this is still an ongoing standoff and the men are not yet in custody.

BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies, Kennwick Police officers, West Richland Police officers and SWAT are currently at the scene of a standoff in Benton City.

Police were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to Sun Valley and 9th Street, where the sheriff's office says two men are wanted.

Neighboring witnesses say the two men have felonies.

This is a developing story.