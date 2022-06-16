YAKIMA, Wash. - Just before 2 p.m. Yakima Police tweeted that they were responding to an emergency incident on Summitview Avenue.
All the roads between 16th Avenue and 24th Avenue were closed down for several hours.
YPD said they were trying to arrest a man that barricaded himself inside of a sober house after making several violent threats.
Police spent over four hours trying to get the suspect to come out of the house without a weapon by using chemical gas to smoke out the house and repeated attempts at making contact. The man refused to come out again and again.
Around 6:30 p.m., the man was arrested. All roads have reopened.
This is a developing story. We are working to report timely and accurate information as it comes in.
