PROSSER, WA - Numerous law enforcement agencies responded when a standoff situation started at a Prosser home on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m.

SWAT and the bomb squad was called in to the area on Playfield Avenue, right near the Prosser High School football practice field.

The Prosser High School principal tells us that the school was released as normal and after-school activities were not affected.

This story is developing and will be updated and more information becomes available.