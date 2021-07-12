Standoff with police in Kennewick ends after three hours

KENNEWICK - Kennewick Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call at 4 a.m. in the Spring Meadow Apartments on 5th and Kent.
When police arrived, they said a man and a woman were outside arguing, but went inside as the cars arrived.
When no contact was made to the police, they said a man with some face injuries exited the house.
KPD said the man told them he and a woman were held against their will by four other people inside.
Police then notified S.W.A.T. of a possible hostage situation in the apartments.
Police said when S.W.A.T. arrived three of the four people gave themselves up almost immediately.
Police said the fourth person took a few hours for them to persuade them to come out but there was no violence and he gave up peacefully.
Police said there were no injuries to report other than the two victims.
Everyone has been taken into custody and is being interviewed by detectives currently.
This is a developing story so that means information may change. We are working to update or information as accurately and timely as possible.