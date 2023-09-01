STANFIELD, Ore. - Stanfield Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with storage unit break-ins.
SPD responded to a burglary call at the Stanfield Self Storage Units located at 175 Umatilla St, Stanfield, Oregon on August 27, 2023.
When officers arrived it was found that several storage units had been broken into. It was also found that several items from multiple victims were stolen according to SPD.
Based on evidence collected SPD identified a suspect.
On August 30, 2023, the 26-year-old female suspect was located and taken into custody.
According to SPD, the suspect resisted arrest, no injuries were sustained.
“I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the hard work of the Stanfield Police Officers who investigated this incident. Their diligence and hard work resulted in the identification of a suspect involved, with additional arrests pending, and they were able to return a substantial amount of property to the owners,” said Chief Bryon Zumwalt, Stanfield Police Department.
According to SPD, the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
