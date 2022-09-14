A Starbucks-branded drink is being recalled over concerns about the presence of metal fragments in the product.
The affected 15-ounce versions of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drinks were sold in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas.
A total of 221 cases are being recalled.
Although it is branded as Starbucks, the product is distributed by PepsiCo Inc., which manufactures a number of food, snack and beverage brands.
PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson told USA Today the products have a best-by date of March 20, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.