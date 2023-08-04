PROSSER, Wash.- A Twitter post made by the Starbucks Workers United states that the Starbucks in Prosser Washington is intending to unionize.
Starbucks in Prosser sent a letter to headquarters informing the CEO Laxman Narisimhan of their intention to join the union.
Partners at the store claim that short staffing during high volume hours is not allowing customer connections to form.
The letter also states that staff have had hours cut so significantly that some have lost company benefits such as health care.
It also states that partners who are sick with symptoms such as high fevers and vomiting are required their finish their shifts.
The partners are also requesting higher pay.
