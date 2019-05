NBC - Starbucks is recalling a Bodum and Starbucks co-branded recycled coffee presses due to laceration hazard.

The french press has a glass beaker, dark gray frame and light gray handle and knob.

230,000 were sold in the U.S. since 2016 for about 420.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee presses and contact Starbucks for instructions on how to return the coffee press to receive a full refund in the form of a store credit.

Returns will not be accepted in stores.