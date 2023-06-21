TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Sweet Squeeze Lemonade LLC is a family-owned small business that all began when two kids decided they wanted to sell some lemonade.
13-year-old Isabella and 11-year-old Jeffrey pitched the business idea to their parents, but unlike most kids over the summer they didn't just want a stand.
Isabella and Jeffrey took it several steps further and decided to renovate a two-horse trailer.
Parents, Cassandra and John Jocol, were all-in and decided it would be a great plan to teach their kids how to run a small business and also start an early college fund.
"We are teaching them leadership," says Cassandra. "They learn the importance of financial security and we are teaching them life skills."
John says its all about learning responsibility and setting them up for the future. "We wanted to give them a little push for when they grow up to be adults."
What started with a beat up horse trailer, turned into a chance for the Jocol kids to start their own business.
John says it took six to eight months to renovate the trailer and a lot of sweat and tears, but it all paid off.
"The community loves our lemonade and loves seeing our kids in the trailer," says John. "We just love the Tri-Cities community and how amazing they have been with us."
If you are interested in stopping by for a Sweet Squeeze Lemonade, you can find the Jocol family:
Every Saturday at the Pasco Farmers Market
Sundays at the 3-Eyed-Fish Farmers Market
Pasco's Grand Old Fourth of July Celebration in Pasco
Tri-Cities Water Follies
Summer Saturdays in Kennewick
