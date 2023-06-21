Sweet Squeeze lemonade family

The Jocol family turned an old horse trailer into their own lemonade stand

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Sweet Squeeze Lemonade LLC is a family-owned small business that all began when two kids decided they wanted to sell some lemonade.

13-year-old Isabella and 11-year-old Jeffrey pitched the business idea to their parents, but unlike most kids over the summer they didn't just want a stand.

Siblings 13-year-old Isabella and 11-year-old Jeffrey give Laynie a tour of their Sweet Squeeze Lemonade trailer and show her how they make fresh lemonade.

Isabella and Jeffrey took it several steps further and decided to renovate a two-horse trailer.

Parents, Cassandra and John Jocol, were all-in and decided it would be a great plan to teach their kids how to run a small business and also start an early college fund.

Laynie Erickson talks with the Jocol family about their Sweet Squeeze Lemonade and how they turned a horse trailer into a business.
Sweet squeeze renovation

"We are teaching them leadership," says Cassandra. "They learn the importance of financial security and we are teaching them life skills." 

John says its all about learning responsibility and setting them up for the future. "We wanted to give them a little push for when they grow up to be adults."

sweet squeeze horse trailer

What started with a beat up horse trailer, turned into a chance for the Jocol kids to start their own business.

John says it took six to eight months to renovate the trailer and a lot of sweat and tears, but it all paid off.

"The community loves our lemonade and loves seeing our kids in the trailer," says John. "We just love the Tri-Cities community and how amazing they have been with us."

If you are interested in stopping by for a Sweet Squeeze Lemonade, you can find the Jocol family:

  • Every Saturday at the Pasco Farmers Market

  • Sundays at the 3-Eyed-Fish Farmers Market

  • Pasco's Grand Old Fourth of July Celebration in Pasco

  • Tri-Cities Water Follies

  • Summer Saturdays in Kennewick