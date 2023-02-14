TRI-CITIES, Wash. -

If you plan on starting a garden this year you may need to start growing soon.



According to WSU Master Gardeners Bill Dixon and Alice Allison taking advantage of your warmer indoor temperatures can help you start plants now while avoiding the next freeze.

“For our climate you actually have to start the seeds now indoors in order for them to be ready to plant out in late April early may,” Dixon said.

When starting a seed indoors they recommend using special seed starting mix and not everyday garden soil to help get the seed going.

Once the seeds are planted making sure they stay warm enough and moist enough to grow is a delicate balance of avoiding too much water with plants still needing to breathe to survive.

As the plant grows into its first set of “true leaves” light becomes more important for the sprouts.

“So light is really important and if you can supplement window light with LED or a florescent light that really helps,” Allison said.

Once a plant gets big enough, making sure to carefully move it to another pot will give roots more room to grow and help the plant do well if the garden isn't ready for the transplant according to the master gardeners.

Allison said as you get started you may want to try it out first by reusing things you might throw away for materials before buying expensive tools, pots, and lights.

“It's good to start small because if you try to get all your equipment, you're going to find there are just things that you have to learn by doing,” she said.