PROSSER, Wash.-
The Washington National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) state tournament will be held at Whitstran Elementary in Prosser on Saturday, March 18.
According to a press release from the Prosser School District volunteers are needed to help run the event, including setting up, judging, selling concession and take down.
Training will be provided for volunteers and a full or part day can be worked at the tournament. Those interested in volunteering should contact Whitstran Elementary at 509-778-4434.
