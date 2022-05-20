BENTON COUNTY, Wash. —
A proposed wind farm project outside of Kennewick city limits is one step closer to approval after it was ruled a consistent use of the land by a state council on May 17.
Scout Clean Energy, LLC proposed a wind farm project, Horse Heaven Wind Farm, in February 2021 with the Washington state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC), applying for site certification to build wind and solar facilities and battery energy storage systems.
The proposed facility would have an energy-generation capacity of up to 1,150 megawatts around the Horse Heaven Hills area, about four miles south of Kennewick. It would use wind turbines and solar photovoltaic panels to convert energy into electricity.
The application asks for up to 244 turbine locations, three solar arrays and three battery energy storage systems.
If the project is approved and stays on schedule, the first phase will be done by the end of 2023.
EFSEC held a land use consistency hearing on March 30 to determine if the proposal was consistent with Benton County land use provisions.
It was found that all 6,869 acres of the project would be fully within the county’s Growth Management Act Agriculture District. The area equals 1.1% of county agricultural land.
Scout Clean Energy believes the facility is in compliance through conditional use. It provided an analysis of how the proposal meets conditional use permit criteria. It also said that over 90% of the land will be able to continue its current agricultural uses after construction is complete.
Benton County believes the project is not consistent with county land use, as it doesn’t preserve or protect the agricultural land. However, it agreed a conditional use permit could be allowed, following an evidentiary hearing or adjudication. It said that a project eliminating over 1% of the land is significant.
EFSEC found that Benton County Code definitions of “Solar Power Energy Facility, Major” and “Wind Turbine Farm” both fit the proposed facility. It also found that both uses are permitted conditional uses on the agricultural land, should the criteria be met in a public hearing.
After considering the facts, EFSEC concluded that the Horse Heaven Wind Farm proposal is consistent with land use for the area, as no code exists that “clearly, conveniently, and unequivocally prohibit” the facility. It noted the lack of renewable energy facility guidance, plus Benton County’s previous approval of the Nine Canyon Wind Project in the same district.
The EFSEC conclusion is not an approval of the project. Scout Clean Energy will have to prove the project meets conditional use criteria at a later hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.