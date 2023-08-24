SPOKANE, Wash.-The state Department of Commerce is getting $1 million to address sexual assault across Washington.
The Department of Justice awarded Commerce the grant of $1,012,474 on August 22. The grant was funded by the Office on Violence Against Women, Sexual Assault Services Formula Program.
“It is critical that we work together – with our federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement partners – to address sexual assault in Washington State," U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Washington Vanessa Waldref said in announcing the grant funding.
The SAS Formula Program directs grant dollars to states and territories to assist them in supporting rape crisis centers and nonprofit, nongovernmental organizations that provide core services, intervention, and related assistance to victims of sexual assault according to a DOJ press release.
"This award will fund critical services to assist sexual assault survivors, and support my office’s mission to protect victims of crime, amplify their voices, and to seek justice on behalf of all citizens in Eastern Washington," Attorney Waldref said.
