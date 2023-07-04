YAKIMA, Wash.- The State Fair Park is celebrating the Fourth of July with a full course of family fun.
"It is free to the community, free parking, free admission, and we are going to have a great day of family fun", said Margo McCrea, Business Development and Programming Director. "We have got a kids zone, which has got free face painting, and games, and coloring walls. We have our famous foam pit, and then at four o'clock, we've got Apple Jam starting, which is the battle of the bands which is going to be great entertainment."
Yakima Federal is the presenting sponsor along with Yakima Chief Hops, WA Beef, and the Apple Jam Stage was brought in by Budweiser. The State Fair Park is completely gated and self-contained. McCrea stated that the YPD is on grounds with the park's security; additionally, she said every checkpoint is covered. Moreover, there are rides, food vendors and fireworks at ten.
Gerardo Lopez, an HR Intern for WA Beef said that he's happy to come and help everyone have a good time.
"So, we are in charge of the kids' zone, where I'm taking time out of our day, instead of staying with our family, we came to meet you guys, your families, and come here and meet our amazing team," said Lopez.
For a full list of other Fourth of July events across the region, please visit our app or website at NonStopLocal.com
