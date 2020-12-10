State Fair Park extends Holiday Light Fest through December 20th

YAKIMA, WA - The State Fair Park is excited to announce the Holiday Light Fest has been extended and will be open for an additional four days, Thursday, December 17 through Sunday, December 20th.
The drive-thru experience featured 12 festive and fun holiday-themed scenes, nearly 20 miles of lights illuminating buildings and trees. Some of the themed scenes include Candyland with a festive gingerbread house, the North Pole with two of Santa’s reindeer – Dasher and Comet, a mailbox for letters to Santa, and the big man himself!
“It's a thrill to see the community's excitement and joy for our very first Holiday Light Fest. The staff, our Board and volunteers at State Fair Park worked hard to make this event something special that we will build upon for years to come.” Said, Kathy Kramer, President, and CEO.
During the initial 9-day event, two evenings were used to host community give-back nights. A portion of the gate admission collected on November 30th will enable the State Fair Park to donate to Wags to Riches and Yakima Humane Society; checks will be presented to each organization for $1,739. On Tuesday, December 1st, the Salvation Army collected 177 toys, and a check for $1,902 will be presented. All three organizations have been significantly impacted because of the pandemic. “We were honored to use the Holiday Light Fest event to help these organizations, and we truly thank the community for their generosity and participation in these two community give-back nights.” Stated Kramer.
To enter the event, turn North on 18th Street from Nob Hill Blvd and enter at Gate 15, which is located on Pacific Ave (by the Yakima County Baseball Stadium). Gates will open at 4:30 pm with the drive-thru hours from 5 pm – 9 pm each night. Admission is $10 per vehicle and $20 for limos and buses. Group discount tickets are available; see our website fairfun.com for additional details. A drive-up concession area will be available. Food items will include traditional concession items and special holiday offerings like hot chocolate and spiced cider. Credit or debit cards are preferred, but cash will be accepted as well.
Guests will be provided a map showcasing each scene once they enter. To enhance the festival experience, guests will be encouraged to tune to radio station 100.9 Cherry FM, the Stephen’s Media Group station has been providing round-the-clock Christmas music from November 26-December 31st for over 20 years.