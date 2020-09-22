State fair park’s fair food fest drive-thru proved to be a huge success

YAKIMA, WA - Although the 2020 Central Washington State Fair was canceled, the Fair Food Fest Drive-Thru held September 17 – 20th proved to be a big success!

The Central Washington State Fair partnered with Yakima Federal Savings and Loan to present a drive-thru "Fair Food Fest" experience. Guests stopped at vendors from the safety of their vehicles and ordered their favorite fair food to go. Thousands enjoyed fair food favorites including iconic Hawaiian Teriyaki, Elephant Ear and Young Life barbecue sandwiches!

“We want to thank the community for their support of Fair Food Fest this weekend, it was a huge success,” said Kathy Kramer, CEO & President, Central Washington Fair Association.

Here's a look at the numbers:

Over 4,000 vehicles in four days went through the Fair Food Drive-Thru presented by Yakima Federal Savings and Loan. Yakima Rotary collected food for Operation Harvest in the parking lot and over 4,400 pounds of food was received along with $3,000 in cash donations.

Top sellers were elephant ears and Young Life’s barbecue sandwiches; however, all food vendors were very pleased with their sales. “Even though the wait time could be up to two hours, people were in good spirits and thanked us for holding this event. It was nice to bring some sense of normalcy to our community through Fair Food Fest,” said Kramer. Most vehicles had multiple passengers and had already mapped out all their stops and what they were going to order before they reached the food stand.

A photo Commemorating the event was celebrated by many by driving under the Coca-Cola Bottling Company Yakima and Tri-Cities, “Car Selfie Station”. The photo was taken by a State Fair Park crew member and was immediately emailed to the participant.

“We even had a call Monday morning asking us what time the Fair Food Fest opened today,” stated Kramer. “The feedback from both the community and our vendors was positive about a future Fair Food experience and we are not ruling it out. I would like to wait and see how quickly we can move into a re-opening phase where people could get out of their vehicles and we could have other outdoor activities, so stay tuned.”

The 2021 Central Washington State Fair is scheduled for September 24 – October 3rd. The Fair will be back bigger and better with many surprises next year.

The Central Washington Fair Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is self-funded through its day-to-day operations. It is the home of the annual Central Washington State Fair and Yakima Valley SunDome where over 200 year-round events are held. They were recently recognized as one of the top 100 fairs by the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), which is based on attendance.