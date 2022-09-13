TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Law enforcement boats and personnel from all across the state will be in the Tri-Cities and on the river this week for the Washington State Fall Marine Conference.
Sponsored by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, and the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the training will take place on Tuesday, September, 13th, through Thursday, September, 15th.
Law enforcement agencies will be conducting water training exercises on the Columbia and Snake rivers, and will hold K9 training above Ice Harbor Dam.
