OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging everyone to take precautions and practice safety year round when it comes to carbon monoxide.
Carbon monoxide is often referred to as the silent killer because it is an odorless, colorless gas produced from the incomplete combustion of fuels such as propane, natural gas, and wood according to a press release from the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Tips to keep you and your family safe from carbon monoxide:
- Choose a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm that is listed by a qualified testing laboratory.
- CO alarms should be installed in a central location outside each sleeping area and on each level of the home.
- During and after a snowstorm, make sure that vents for the dryer, furnace, stove, and fireplace are clear of snow build-up or other debris.
- If a CO alarm sounds, immediately move to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window. • Test CO alarms at least once a month.
- • CO poisoning can be by a small amount of CO over a longer period of time or by a large amount of CO over a shorter amount of time.
- Gas and charcoal grills can produce CO, please remember to only use outside.
- Generators should be used outdoors away from windows, doors and vent openings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.