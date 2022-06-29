State Fire Marshal offers free kids activity book on firework safety

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office created an activity book for kids to learn about fireworks safety, available for free online. The activity book is a guide full of puzzles, games and facts about fireworks safety, aimed at entertaining and educating kids at the same time.
As the Fourth of July draws closer, the WSFMO wants to help parents teach their kids firework safety to help reduce injuries. In 2021, around 19% of reported fireworks-related injuries involved children under 14, according to the press release.
The six-page activity book can also be downloaded as a PDF here:
