Olympia, Wash. - Up to $1 million in state funding is now available to local governments through the Local Records Grant Program.
The program helps local-government agencies and entities receive upgraded, tech resources needed to improve their records management and retention, making it easier to receive a response when requesting a public record.
It has awarded over $3 million to hundreds of agencies and entities statewide, going towards schools, hospitals, public utility districts, transit authorities, and more.
Qualified agencies and entities can apply online before the deadline on Friday, May 20.
Acting state activist, Terry Badger, says the program is meant to preserve and protect vital public records. “Records management can be painstakingly challenging work, but what our local governments have achieved with the help of these grants is amazing. We are grateful for the opportunity to support their efforts to better manage their records.”
Applications will be reviewed over the summer by the Archives Oversight Committee, which is composed of state, county, city officials, and association representatives. The grant recipients will be announced in mid-August.
