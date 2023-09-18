OLYMPIA, Wash.-September is National Suicide Prevention Month and the Washington Health Care Authority is encouraging everyone to raise awareness and share messages of hope.
“Suicide impacts all ages of Washington State residents, and each attempt and completion is distressing, but it’s heartening to know that suicide is preventable.” said Dr. Keri Waterland, Assistant Director, DBHR.
People tend to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful after speaking to someone who listens without judgment according to the HCA.
It's important for everyone to know the the warning signs of suicide, self-harm, and substance misuse according to the HCA and the organization is encouraging everyone to #BeThe1 to help prevent suicide by sharing messages of hope throughout September.
If you or someone you know needs help, 988, the national suicide prevention hotline, is available 24-hours a day.
